Kanye West Apologises to Drake, Says He’ll Stop Releasing Music Until Further Notice

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Kanye West Apologises to Drake, Says He’ll Stop Releasing Music Until Further Notice

Kanye West had a lot to say on his Twitter last night.

The rapper hopped onto the app to share a string of tweets by first announcing he’s “not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal.”

“On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he continued.

Billboard reports that:

“…in January 2019, West filed a pair of lawsuits against EMI, the song publisher that has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, and against Roc-a-Fella Records, UMG Recordings, Def Jam and Bravado International Group. EMI sued West in March 2019 for damages after what it called in court documents a response to “West’s efforts to renege on his bargained-for contractual obligations to the company.” In January 2020, a settlement between West and EMI had been reached.”

Apparently, there is still trouble brewing, which is why West tweeted up a storm yesterday. He also demanded apologies “immediately” from J. Cole and Drake, both of whom he has feuded with in the past.

“I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” he wrote, comparing himself to the American slave who led a Virginia rebellion for freedom in 1831. He additionally compared himself to Moses, calling the music industry and the NBA “modern day slave ships,” before proclaiming that he’s “not gonna watch my people be enslaved.”

“I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free,” he added, implying a potential alliance between himself, Drake and J. Cole. He deleted the tweet, noting that “the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate.”

And he said a whole lot more.

See his tweets:

Related Posts

August Alsina is Prepping to be Someome’s Baby Daddy

September 15, 2020

Letoya Luckett Welcomes Son with Husband, Tomicus Walker

September 15, 2020

Check Out Caroline Hutchings’ Latest Splurge, a White Brabus G63

September 15, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply