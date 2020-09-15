Kanye West Apologises to Drake, Says He’ll Stop Releasing Music Until Further Notice

Kanye West had a lot to say on his Twitter last night.

The rapper hopped onto the app to share a string of tweets by first announcing he’s “not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal.”

“On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he continued.

Billboard reports that:

“…in January 2019, West filed a pair of lawsuits against EMI, the song publisher that has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, and against Roc-a-Fella Records, UMG Recordings, Def Jam and Bravado International Group. EMI sued West in March 2019 for damages after what it called in court documents a response to “West’s efforts to renege on his bargained-for contractual obligations to the company.” In January 2020, a settlement between West and EMI had been reached.”

Apparently, there is still trouble brewing, which is why West tweeted up a storm yesterday. He also demanded apologies “immediately” from J. Cole and Drake, both of whom he has feuded with in the past.

“I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” he wrote, comparing himself to the American slave who led a Virginia rebellion for freedom in 1831. He additionally compared himself to Moses, calling the music industry and the NBA “modern day slave ships,” before proclaiming that he’s “not gonna watch my people be enslaved.”

“I’m the 2nd richest black man in America … I need all my people with me for us to get free,” he added, implying a potential alliance between himself, Drake and J. Cole. He deleted the tweet, noting that “the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate.”

And he said a whole lot more.

See his tweets:

I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 14, 2020

I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

