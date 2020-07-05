Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Kanye West is running for president.

The rapper-designer, who recently announced his 10-year deal with Gap and dropped a latest single “Wash Us In the Blood” featuring Travis Scott, took to social media to announce his latest plane: he’s running for president in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted around 9 p.m. ET. He completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag #2020VISION.

This is not the first he would be showing his plan to run for office; over the past year he’s shared his interest in politics, and even had meetings with Donald Trump. This tweet seemingly confirms that he is in fact all in.

