Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to Sue Former Bodyguard Over Breaching Confidentiality Agreement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have threatened to sue a former bodyguard if he keeps talking about them.

The couple issued a cease and desist letter to Steve Stanulis and threatened him with a $10 million lawsuit.

TMZ reports that Kanye and Kim claimed that Stanulis breached confidentiality agreement and made “false and defamatory” statements against them on a show- “Hollywood Raw Podcast” a few weeks.

According to the confidentiality agreement signed in February 2016, the ex-bodyguard is prohibited from discussing anything about the Wests.

Stanulis who is now an actor and director had stated that Kanye had ridiculous rules which includes; walking 10 paces behind him on city streets, and got angry if he blocked a paparazzi shot.

Though Kim and Kanye didn’t specify which of Steve’s statements are false and defamatory but a lawsuit is sure to ensue if he does it again.

Zack Teperman, Stanulis’ publicist said the cease and desist was unwarranted and there was no breach of contract.

“No breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

