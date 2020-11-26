Kanu’s family raises alarm over soldier’s presence

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday raised the alarm over the presence of soldiers in its village, Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

His younger brother, Emmanuel, told The nation that residents have become apprehensive by the soldiers’ presence in the “peaceful” community.

According to him, Afaraukwu was yet to recover from the shock and trauma of the alleged 2017 military invasion.

“We don’t want what happened at Lekki to happen again in our community,” the younger Kanu said.

He called on military authorities not to deploy soldiers in the peaceful community to avoid intimidation and harassment of innocent residents and indigenes.

Meanwhile, an officer at the 14 Brigade Headquarters, who spoke to The Nation, dismissed Prince Kanu’s claim, saying the soldiers were carrying out their legitimate duties.

The source said it was only someone that has a skeleton in his cupboard that will be agitated, adding that the alarm was “unnecessary”.

The treasonable felony case of Kanu comes up at the Federal High Court in Abuja today.

Kanu and others on trial on a five-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and managing an unlawful organisation

The court issued a hearing notice to the prosecution and defence teams dated November 24, 2020.

