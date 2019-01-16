Kanu Nwankwo: NFF Charges Police to Track Down Burglars

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to the ordeal of former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu.

Kanu on Tuesday lamented that all the medals and trophies he won during his playing days have been taken away from his Lagos Hotel by unknown persons after the property was confiscated by the Asset Management Company (AMCON).

In a brief statement in reaction to this, Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, President, Amaju Pinnick, confirmed the disappearance of the medals and trophies, saying the Glass House was “in intense pain” at their loss.

“Kanu worked very hard from a humble beginning to accumulate whatever he has today and to earn those precious valuables,” he said in a statement.

“We respectfully call on the Nigeria police and other security agencies to work hard at unravelling the perpetrators of this nefarious act.”

