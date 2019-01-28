Kanu Heart Foundation Performs 3 Open Heart Surgeries in Abuja

The Kanu Heart Foundation over the weekend performed successful surgeries on three ailing children in Nigeria.

The children (Ben Aruna, Kikilola Lawal, and Kehinde Jaiyeoba) had successful open-heart surgeries at the Alliance Hospital, Garki, Area 11 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja led by Dr. Rehan Sayeed Mohammed in company other surgeons.

Coordinator of the Kanu Heart Foundation, Onyebuchi Abia, who was also present at the hospital while the operations lasted, described the event as a medical feat, CompleteSports writes.

“It was long in coming and we thank God that the operations went without any hitch whatsoever,” Abia remarked.

“Two more children scheduled to be operated on in Abuja were held back in their localities and will now be operated on in February.”

Abia, also noted that four children – Doris Onyeama, Memud Fadilullah, Sunday Jemima and Ogwuegbunam Benjamin are set to depart Nigeria on February 1 for Sudan where they are scheduled to be operated on at the Salem Cardiac Center in the country’s capital, Khartoum.

According to him, seven patients are having their visas processed ahead of their scheduled trip in mid-February to India where they would be operated on at the famous Vikram Hospital, Bangalore.

Over 400 patients have had their operations fully funded by the Kanu Heart Foundation since its inception 19 years ago, even as more than a hundred are currently on the waiting list pending availability of fund.