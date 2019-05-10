Kano Residents Protest Creation of New Emirates

There was a protest in Kano metropolis Thursday over the creation of four new emirates in the state by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Placards-carrying protesters, under the auspices of Kano First Forum, expressed dissatisfaction with the development.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the spokesperson of the group Dr Yusuf Ishaq Rabi’u, said the people of the state were in dare need of improved healthcare delivery system, good schools and improved infrastructure, not additional emirates, Daily Trust writes.

“It is very important to understand that there is a difference between emirate and an emir. It is wrong to treat both as same. In regard to this issue, the Kano State House of Assembly has not been fair to the people of Kano State and the state as there are more pressing issues that need their urgent attention as such: education, water supply, health, and the dying socio-economic status of the state.



“It is with a heavy heart that we, the Kano First Forum, staged this protest to show our dissatisfaction over the recent issue tabled between the State House of Assembly and Kano State Government,” he said.