Kano Pillars unveil Frenchman Emmanuel Soccoia as new coach

Kano Pillars have unveiled Frenchman Emmanuel Soccoia Lionel as their new head coach ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Soccoia signed a one-year contract with the four-time Nigerian champions as they look to bounce back to reckoning.

The former Cotonsport of Cameroon coach is expected to lead the Sai Masu Gida’s quest for domestic and continental success in the new campaign.

During the unveiling, Soccoia described Kano Pillars FC as one of the top teams in Africa and hoped to win a title with the Aiteo Cup holders, CompleteSports writes.

“I come here because Kano Pillars is a big team in Africa and I want to win with Kano Pillars,” he stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the club, Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya Jambul, has described the unveiling as historic and a new chapter in the history of the club.

