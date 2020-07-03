Kano ends COVID-19 Lockdown

Kano State ended its coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown on Thursday, months after an outbreak of what was originally called a “mysterious disease” killed hundreds of citizens.

The easing comes weeks after other parts of Nigeria relaxed restrictions, and marks an effort to resume everyday life in Kano, the commercial and cultural heart of predominantly Muslim northern Nigerian.

In April and early May, roughly 500 people died in the state, with a government probe attributing the deaths to possible spread of coronavirus. Local authorities did not acknowledge the outbreak at the time.

Kano’s health ministry on its official Twitter account did not provide details of the state lockdown ending except to say civil servants would return to work from July 6.

This new phase of easing of restrictions comes as coronavirus cases mount in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria had confirmed more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and almost 600 deaths as of Wednesday, with the outbreak continuing to explode.

Despite concerns by health officials that the outbreak will get worse, the country on Wednesday said it would restart domestic flights from July 8.

