Kano Emirate Council Drags Anti-Graft Agency to Court

The Kano State emirate council has vowed to sue the state anti-corruption agency for contempt of court.

In a letter dated June 20, to the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, N.A. Dagiri, counsel to the emirate counsel, accused the commission of flouting subsisting court orders for inviting elderly members of the council for investigations into the alleged N3.4bn misappropriation, TheCable writes.

Some of the invited members of the council, according to him, were Mukhtar Adnan, 93; Isa Hashim 92, and Yusuf Bayero, 84.

The anti-graft agency also sent invitations to the wife of Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, and two widows of Ado Bayero, the former emir of Kano.

Dangiri, however, said the state and federal high court sitting in Kano, where the matter is already being heard, has directed the agency to suspend all activities related to its investigations into the finances of the emirate and maintain status quo.

“Both orders have been duly and properly served on you. Notwithstanding this position, you have chosen to defy these orders and continue your belligerent actions including choosing to embarrass very senior citizens of the state many of them in advanced age and some in conditions of ill-health,” he said.

“The invitations to the wives of the late and present Emits is not only absurd but completely repugnant to societal norms and values and could only be intended to humiliate the families of the late and present Emirs.

“We consider your actions obnoxious and in defiance of valid and subsisting court orders. This is a clear contempt of court in respect of which appropriate steps will be taken against you and all officers of your Commission acting in contempt of the court.

“We have as counsel and officers of court accordingly advised the Emirate council not to accede to your request.”