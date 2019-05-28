Kano Court Orders Arrest of Sanusi’s Aides

A magistrate’s court in Kano State has ordered the arrest of Munir Bayero, chief of staff to Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano, Mujitaba Abba and Sani Kwaru, also aides of the monarch.

The magistrate, Muhammad Idris, gave the order after a request by the Kano State Public Complaints And Anti- Corruption Commission.

The commission is probing the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano emirate council.

On Tuesday, Muhuyi Gado, chairman of the anti-graft agency, wrote a letter to Ahmed Iliyasu, commissioner of police in Kano, to request reinforcement of security personnel ahead of the arrest.

In the letter, the commission said with the powers vested on it under the provision of section 38 of its establishment act, it is empowered to investigate the alleged misappropriation.

This comes after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje split the ancient emirate into five – a move many believe to be a witch-hunt of emir Sanusi.