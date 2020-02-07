Kano couple found naked, dead in apartment

A couple have reportedly been found dead and naked on Wednesday night at Badawa quarters in Nasarawa LGA of Kano State.

Spokesman for the Kano State police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident to the media, saying the incident occurred Wednesday night around 10:00 pm at Badawa quarters in Kano.

Haruna explained that the couple were discovered naked in the kitchen by occupants of the compound.

He said the cause of their death is unknown and corpses were taken to hospital for verification.

Spokesman of the command said owners of the compound were invited for clarifications.

He said the case is still under investigation.