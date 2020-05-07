Kano commissioner sacked for celebrating Abba Kyari’s death tests positive for COVID-19

The recently sacked Kano State Commissioner for Works, Mu’az Magaji, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Magaji, who was relieved of his duties last month, announced this on Thursday in a series of Facebook posts.

“This morning my NCDC test is out… I have been confirmed Covid-19 Positive… And have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!” he wrote.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had in April terminated Magaji’s appointment after he appeared to have celebrated the death of then Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. Mr Kyari had died of complications arising from the coronavirus.

“It’s very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future!” Magaji had written on Facebook moments after Kyari died.

“Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected… One person, just one person can set dangerous precedence!

“When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people!

“I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in… The fact, however, is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around.”

After the sack, he apologised for his action, saying he was ‘only misunderstood.’

