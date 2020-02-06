Kano Assembly impeaches majority leader

Kano State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, impeached its Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, and replaced him with his Deputy, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

The removal of the Majority leader followed a motion of urgent public importance presented by APC member, representing Bunkure Constituency, Alhaji Muhammad Uba-Gurjiya.

Uba-Gurjiya was sworn in on Tuesday during the plenary session, presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, following his victory at the recent rerun elections in the state.

According to him, the decision to remove the Majority leader followed the acceptance of 23 out of the 28 APC members in the Chamber comprising 40 representatives.

The motion was immediately seconded by another APC member, representing Bagwai/Shanono, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim-Shanono.

Following the unanimous adoption of the motion, the legislators called on the Majority leader to step aside.

After the removal of the majority leader, APC member representing Sumaila Constituency, Alhaji Hamza Massu nominated the Deputy Majority to be elected, as the majority leader.

The nomination, which was seconded and adopted by some of the Assembly members, paved the way for Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi to become the Majority leader, with immediate effect according to the house.