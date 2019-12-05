Kano Assembly erupts over Ganduje Emirates Bill

The Kano State House of Assembly was thrown into a rowdy session on Wednesday as members became divided while debating Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s reactivated Emirates Bill.

During the heated debate at the Assembly, members expressed disagreement over the Bill, leading to a failure by the House to agree on the passage of the new Emirate Council Bill 2019.

The bill was sent by Governor Ganduje to restore the four first-class emirates that were dissolved by a Kano High Court last week.

The Assembly members were said to have spent almost three hours in a secret session debating the bill but failed to reach an agreement.

The House has adjourned the meeting till Thursday to continue debate on the issue.