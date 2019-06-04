Kano Anti-Corruption Commission Recommends Sanusi’s Suspension

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has recommended the suspension of Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano.

The commission said during its investigation, it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi between 2014 and 2017.

This is contained in a preliminary report of investigation conducted by the commission and signed by Muhuyi Magaji, its chairman.

The report indicated that the Kano emirate council had spent over N1.4 billion in various expenditure believed to be fraudulent and unappropriated.

Furthermore, the emirate council was alleged to have spent over N1.9 billion unappropriated on seemingly personal expenditure, making the sum of the questionable expenditure.

According to the report, the expenditure contravened the provisions of section 120 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and section 8 of the Kano state emirate council special fund law 2004.

It said the expenditure had also violated section 314 of penal code as well as provisions of section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended).

“It is also the opinion of this Commission, based on the available evidence, that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II continued to undermine the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation,” the report read.

“The act is seriously affecting the process of our statutory responsibility and offends the provisions of Section 25 of the Commission’s enabling Law 2008 (as amended).”

The report, therefore, recommended that the “principal suspect in the person of Muhammadu Sanusi II and all other suspects connected with the case be suspended, pending the final outcome of the investigations”.

“The commission further recommends that the contract awarded to Tri-C Nigeria Limited for renovation of Babban Daki, Kofar Kudu and Gidan Sarki Dorayi should be revoked as the company belongs to one of the suspects in person of Alhaji Mannir Sanusi, (The Chief of Staff in the Emirate).”

The commission’s report comes in the wake of the split of the emirate into five by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state.

Many believe the move was a deliberate attack on the emir, who opposed the reelection bid of the governor.