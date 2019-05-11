Kano: 4 Top Officials Quit Ganduje’s Govt

Four top officials of the Kano state government have resigned from the administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the four officials submitted their resignation letters to the secretary to the state government on Friday.

While Aminu Daurawa resigned as the director-general of Kano state Hisbah board, Abba Koki quit as chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board.

Also, Abubakar Kandahar and Nazifi Inuwa left their respective offices as permanent commissioner I at Kano state Shariah Commission and permanent commissioner II at Zakkah and Hubsi commission.

The development comes two days after Ganduje signed a bill that reduced the power of Muhammad Sanusi, emir of Kano state.

He had signed a bill that created four additional emirates in the state, greatly whittling down the power of the revered emir as he now controls just of 10 out of 44 local government areas in the state.

It is unclear if their resignation is connected with the crisis rocking the Kano emirate, though Muhammad Garba, the state commissioner of information, was quoted as saying it was in line with the governor’s plan to disengage all political appointees in preparation for his second tenure.