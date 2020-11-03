Kannywood blacklists Rahama Sadau

The Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), an umbrella body of northern filmmakers in the country, has suspended Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau over a picture she posted on social media two days ago.

In a statement Tuesday, MOPPAN said the post by the actress has resulted to blasphemous comments against the Holy Prophet of Islam on Twitter and other social media handles.

Sadau, star of ‘Up North’ and ‘Zero Hour’, has always had run-ins with the apex body of northern filmmakers.

In 2016, she was suspended for a similar act, but the Kano State Censors Board under Mallam Ismail Na Abba Afakkallah granted her unconditional pardon in 2018.

