Kamaru Usman destroys Covington with 5th round knockout

Nigerian MMA star, Kamaru Usman has retained his UFC Welterweight Championship with a 5th round knockout of American, Colby Covington at the UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

After a closely-fought four rounds, the end came in the fifth when Usman dropped Covington with a vicious right hand.

Covington got to his feet but Usman dropped him again with another right and closed in with a flurry of hammer fists on the ground before referee, Marc Goddard, stepped in to save the American trash-talker.

Usman has now won 14 MMA fights in a row, including 11 straight in the UFC which is the third longest current winning streak in the promotion.

His 11-fight streak is the second longest in welterweight history behind Georges St-Pierre’s 12.

The 32-year-old Auchi-born fighter is one of just four men to start a UFC career at 11-0 or better.

Anderson Silva, Khabib Nurmagomedov And Royce Gracie join him in the exclusive club.

