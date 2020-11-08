Kamala Harris Speaks: ‘I May be the First Woman in this office, I Will not be the Last’

Kamala Harris gave a historic speech last night celebrating her and Joe Biden’s success at the polls, which made her the first woman and the first black woman to be elected as Vice President.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she said in a tweet that has gotten over 500, 000 likes as at press time.

She said a lot more in her speech last night:

See the snippets:

"All the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century … I stand on their shoulders," US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris says. "…But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last." https://t.co/77kQrO17Mi pic.twitter.com/mr2FG0v5QE — CNN International (@cnni) November 8, 2020

