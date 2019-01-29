Kamala Harris Emerges as Frontrunner to Oust Trump in 2020

Early 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris introduced herself to American voters Monday by drawing a sharp contrast with Donald Trump, offering a robust defence of her progressive positions a day after formally declaring her White House bid.

In a burgeoning field that may feature dozens of candidates seeking to oust President Donald Trump, the Democratic senator from California leapfrogs several party luminaries to become the de facto frontrunner.

Harris immediately took her campaign to Iowa, the state that votes first in the nominating process, holding a televised town hall from Des Moines where she eviscerated the Trump administration for “lighting that fire” of racial division and seeking to “vilify” young immigrants.

“There is a lot of work to do,” she told a crowd at Drake University, deftly handling questions from health care to criminal justice reform to gun safety to the war in Afghanistan.

A crowd of more than 20,000 watched her kick off her campaign Sunday in Oakland, California. But her prime-time town hall brought her into the living rooms of many more Americans.

Her bid may however be complicated as billionaire former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz said hours after her announcement that he is seriously considering entering the race — as an independent.

Not only is Trump unqualified to be president, Schultz said, but Republicans and Democrats are failing the American people by engaging daily in “revenge politics.”

Harris, 54, and Schultz, 65, join several candidate already in the race, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, New York’s Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, House Democrat Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Obama-era housing secretary Julian Castro of Texas.

A former state attorney general, Harris said her platform will include several progressive policies like debt-free college, a “green new deal” addressing climate change and “Medicare for all,” which would allow Americans to opt into government-run health coverage.

Harris’s father is from Jamaica and her mother is Indian. If elected, she would become the first African American woman president in US history.