Kaline Live Presents the Wedding: A Musical Concert Inspired by a True Bridal Story

KALINE Live, is set to host the city of Lagos to a one of a kind musical concert tagged ‘’The Wedding”. A captivating story about culture, tradition, togetherness and love, brought to the stage, in the form of a concert experience.

This enthralling event is scheduled to take place on the 7th of December, 2019, at cultural hub, Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island.

‘’The Wedding’’ is a rich blend of Broadway-styled acts and entertaining live music infused with cameo appearances and captivating performances from some of Nigeria’s finest artists, including ‘Serenade’ crooner Funbi, the amazing brothers that make up ‘The Cavemen’ as well as other popular artists.

This show is an electrifying two-hour long experience of love, which brings together in perfect harmony; art, dance, tales of love and – music, as we showcase the various facets of the multi-talented singer/song writer/pianist – Kaliné. The Kaliné Live Experience comes with her incredible 8-piece band – ‘The Kraftsmen, stunning visuals, flawless choreography, dramatic lighting and detailed costume designs. Kaliné is also proud to use this platform to showcase the talents of other exceptional music artists, as she weaves their music into the very fabric of the show

The general public is invited for an enthralling experience, as the queen of Afro-Soul fusion feeds your senses with electrifying performances and authentic music. Kaline Live ‘’The Wedding’’ is a way for true music lovers to unwind, as the multi-talented performer unleashes her raw creativity in this amazing, self-reflective tribute to love, life and the versatility of authentic art.

For tickets and table reservations, visit www.kalineofficial.com/ kaline-live or https://www. afritickets.com/event?id=5042