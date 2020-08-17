Kaisha Has Been Evicted from the Big Brother Naija House

Kaisha is the fifth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house on the 5th edition of the television reality series.

The Sokoto native was nominated by housemates after she fell in the bottom four category alongside Neo, Trickytee and Wathoni on Sunday, August 16.

Kaisha who started coming out of her shell in her last week on the show was set to bring more drama evident from the events that unfolded over the weekend but alas her stay was cut short.

Speaking on her eviction, the skincare guru who admitted to liking fellow housemate, Neo, said she it was not surprising as she knew the housemates did not like her.

Neo, TrikyTee, Kaisha, and Wathoni were the four contestants with the least votes from viewers last week.

See how viewers voted their favourites.

