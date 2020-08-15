Kaisha and Nengi Almost Come to Blows During Fight in BBN House

Things are heating up and fast in the Big Brother Naija house as Kaisha and Nengi trade words and almost get physical.

The duo were seen hurling insults at each other after Nengi called Kaisha stupid over a matter that was quite unclear.

During the heated exchange, insults were traded and punches almost thrown, save for other housemates who intervened in time to separate them from a physical altercation which would have led to immediate disqualification for any housemate found guilty.

”You are f**king stupid girl with a fake yansh” – Kaisha Nengi and Kaisha Fight it out pt.2 👀#BBNaija#bbnaija2020lockdown #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/hLczethAoG — BBNAIJA TALKS (@BBN_Talks) August 15, 2020

Some fans have taken to social.media to request that Nengi be disqualified or at least issued a strike for allegedly pushing Kasiha twice during their exchange.

Recall that Erica and Wathoni had a go at each other yesterday night when Wathoni made a remark the Head of House perceived as shade.

Emotions are fast heating up as the days go by with the pressure from being on the show getting to the housemates.

