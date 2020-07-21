Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Unveils Platform for Dancers’ Health

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Unveils Platform for Dancers’ Health

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh is taking the bull by the horn and doing something about the high rise in tragic deaths of dancers.

The Guinness World Record Holder revealed that she is unveiling a new platform in collaboration with Arrive Alive Diagnostic Centre to give dancers access to free medical check-up and treatment.

This comes says after the mother of two bemoaned the death of a male dancer who died last week, noting that he was the fourth dancer to pass away in the space of two months and called for prayers for dance practioners.

During a session with a personnel from Arrive Alive Diagnostic Centre which she shared on IGTV, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh revealed that she intends for the health initiative to spread to other members of the creative industry in the long run.

,

Related Posts

Piers Morgan Drags Kanye West for Saying He Almost Had Daughter Aborted on National TV, Slams Kim Kardashian Also

July 21, 2020

Kanye West Goes on Disturbing Twitter Rant, Says Kim Planned to Lock Him Up

July 21, 2020

Bez Idakula and Wife, Tito Welcome Daughter, Seven

July 20, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply