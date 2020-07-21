Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Unveils Platform for Dancers’ Health

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh is taking the bull by the horn and doing something about the high rise in tragic deaths of dancers.

The Guinness World Record Holder revealed that she is unveiling a new platform in collaboration with Arrive Alive Diagnostic Centre to give dancers access to free medical check-up and treatment.

This comes says after the mother of two bemoaned the death of a male dancer who died last week, noting that he was the fourth dancer to pass away in the space of two months and called for prayers for dance practioners.

During a session with a personnel from Arrive Alive Diagnostic Centre which she shared on IGTV, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh revealed that she intends for the health initiative to spread to other members of the creative industry in the long run.

