Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Mourns Death of Another Dancer Hours After Unveiling Health Initiative

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Mourns Death of Another Dancer Hours After Unveiling Health Initiative

Tragedy has struck the dance industry yet again, taking with it this time a female dancer known as Esther.

Dance entrepreneur, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh, took to Instagram to mourn her death only a few hours after she announced a partnership with Arrive Alive Diagnostic Centre that will give dancers access to free medical check-up and treatment. .

Esther is said to have died on Monday, July 20, as a result of a prolonged medical condition.

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh urged dancers to sign up for the new initiative to prevent the rising spate of this tragedy.

May Esther’s soul rest in peace.

Related Posts

Actors Guild of Nigeria Launches HMO and Life Insurance Cover for Members

July 21, 2020

Video: Watch Nnamdi Oboli Show Off His Impressive Dance Moves as He Celebrates 50

July 21, 2020

GAP Suffers Massive Drop in Share Price Following Kanye West’s Sunday Campaign

July 21, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply