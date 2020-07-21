Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Mourns Death of Another Dancer Hours After Unveiling Health Initiative

Tragedy has struck the dance industry yet again, taking with it this time a female dancer known as Esther.

Dance entrepreneur, Kaffy Shafau-Ameh, took to Instagram to mourn her death only a few hours after she announced a partnership with Arrive Alive Diagnostic Centre that will give dancers access to free medical check-up and treatment. .

Esther is said to have died on Monday, July 20, as a result of a prolonged medical condition.

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh urged dancers to sign up for the new initiative to prevent the rising spate of this tragedy.

May Esther’s soul rest in peace.

