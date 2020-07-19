Kaffy Shafau-Ameh Mourns As Yet Another Dancer Dies

Kaffy Shafau-Ameh has confirmed the death of dancer Romeo, although she did not confirm the circumstance surrounding his death.

“Another one GONE!!!!!! Whyyyyyy?????” she wrote on her Instagram, adding, DANCERS RISE UP ITS HAS TO STOP! We have to be more prayerful there is a wave and this is becoming too much . 4 dancers less than 2 months . Naaaaa this is one too many.”

She continued, “Romeo , Romeo always humble and ready to work . Never complaining , funny and smiling . May your soul REST IN PEACE !!!”

This comes two months after dancer Kodak died after a shocking incident at director Clarence Peters’ premises.

See Kaffy’s post below:

