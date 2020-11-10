Kaffy Shafau Ameh Awarded Honourary Doctorate Degree

Kaffy Shafau Ameh has added a honourary Ph.D to her list of achievement as she was been awarded a doctorate degree by Escae Benin University.

The Guinness world record holder and one of the pioneers of the dance industry in Nigeria, took to her Instagram to share the good news of her latest feat.

Kaffy Shafau Ameh revealed that the honourary doctorate is in recognition as a pioneer in the business of dance in Nigeria.

The mother of two noted that the award wasn’t just for her but for an institution and dedicated it to everyone who can dare to dream.

Congratulations Dr. Kaffy Shafau Ameh!

