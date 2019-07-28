Kaduna Tops States in e-Governance

Kaduna State has emerged as the best in an e-governance ranking carried out by the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS.

The research which was a joint project by the students of media and journalism and students of digital media saw Kaduna leading in Nigeria with 72 per cent, followed closely by Delta State with 70 per cent and Anambra State with 65.5 per cent.

Taraba State had the lowest score with 20 per cent while Nasarawa State doesn’t have a website at all.

Explaining how the results were gotten, a student, Appeal Tareye, said they were judged by how often they update the website and other factors, TheNation writes.

“We visited the websites and compared them, then we also visited websites of other continents to see if we were being moderate with our judgments,” he said.

On his part, Director, CIAPS, Prof Anthony Kila, said the research was necessary so that states may be aware of how poorly their websites are and take steps to improve on them because, according to him, very soon only the dead will not be actively online.

He said: “We once in a while check those who are supposed to govern us to see if they are doing what they should be doing and we hold them accountable.”