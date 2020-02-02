Kaduna Polytechnic fire HOD over sexual harassment

The management of Kaduna Polytechnic has terminated the appointment of a former Head of Department, Civil Engineering, Engineer Danjuma Alhassan over allegation of sexual harassment.

Alhassan was accused of persistently harassing a female student of the institution, Daily Trust writes.

The Governing Council ‎of the Polytechnic at its 91st regular meeting held on 30th January, 2020 approved the termination of the lecturer’s appointment after reviewing the allegation levelled against him.

His dismissal was contained in a letter issued on 31 January, 2020 and signed on behalf of the Polytechnic’s Registrar by Deputy Registrar, Information & Protocol‎, ‎Samuel Obochi.

KADPOLY, like most institutions of higher learning in Nigeria, is clamping down hard on the menace of sexual harassment.