Kaduna Police Commissioner Redeployed over Insecurity

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has redeployed Ahmed Abdulrahaman, commissioner of police in Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement by Frank Mba, force spokesperson, saying Adamu had directed Ali Janga, commissioner of police in Bauchi state, to take over the Kaduna command.

According to the new directive, Habu Ahmadu, former commissioner of police in charge of intelligence, will take charge of the Bauchi.

Omololu Bishi, Benue state commissioner of police, has been redeployed to the central criminal registry (CCR), Lagos and replaced with Mukadas Garba.

“As part of efforts aimed at rejigging the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes across the nation, particularly in Kaduna and other contiguous States, the Inspector General of Police, M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Ahmed Abdulrahaman from the State to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” the statement read.

“CP Aji Ali Janga, who until now was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State, takes over as the new helmsman in Kaduna Command.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has charged the newly posted/redeployed Commissioners of Police and other strategic commanders nationwide to take urgent steps towards initiating and implementing concrete crime prevention strategies aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space under their watch from the activities of monstrous criminal elements in society.”

Mba said the postings take immediate effect.