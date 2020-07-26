Kaduna Killings: El-Rufai imposes 24-hr curfew on 2 LGAs

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jemaa and Kaura local government areas of the state due to bloodbath in the two councils.

The governor imposed the curfew after last night’s attack by gunmen at Zikpak, Ungwan Masara in Fantsuam chiefdom of Jemma local government, and Maraban Kagoro in Kaura local government where nine people were reportedly killed.

Although the police are yet to confirm the number of casualties from the latest attack, locals said that nine corpses have been recovered after the attack.

An indigene of the area who witnessed the attack, told ChannelsTV that the gunmen stormed Zikpak village in the night and started shooting sporadically. Then they proceeded to neighboring Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro communities and also carried similar attacks with houses burnt.

The latest attack, however, prompted residents of Garaje in Kaura local government to block the Kafanchan-Kagoro road to protest the incessant attacks but they were later dispersed by security operatives.

Meanwhile, seven people were also killed and two others injured after bandits attacked Agwala Magyaki village of Doka Avong District in Kajuru local government on Thursday night.

Several people are said to be missing after the attack while houses were burnt.

