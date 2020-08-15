Kaduna: JSS3 students to resume Sunday

The Kaduna State Government has approved Sunday and Monday, August 16 and 17, 2020, as the resumption dates for the Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students.

This is sequel to the commencement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated for 24th August 2020.

Making the announcement Friday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Phoebe Sukai Yayi directed all Principals to make arrangements to receive JSS3 Boarding students on Sunday and Day students on Monday.

The statement said all administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.

Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly in line with the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

The ministry noted that the resumption dates for other examinations and the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-2, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

It assured the public that it will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, Radio and Television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

