Kaduna Imams warn against protests

Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulama has urged youths to shun any form of protest and engage government to address their demands peacefully.

The Council made the appeal in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday by its Secretary-General, Malam Yusuf Arrigasiyyu.

This comes after the looting of warehouses by some hoodlums on Saturday in Kaduna and the subsequent declaration of an indefinite state-wide curfew by the Kaduna State Government.

“The Council also urge the youths in particular and the citizens in general, to always engage government through peaceful means and avoid any action that would lead to more sufferings other than the one experienced during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.”

It enjoined the people of the state to shun religious and ethnic differences and imbibe peaceful coexistence to enable the state to develop.

The council commended the Kaduna State Government for the prompt action taken to avert another circle of crisis in the state and noted that the curfew imposed on the state was appropriate and timely.

“The council urges Muslims to engage in prayers for everlasting peace and progressive development in the state.’’

