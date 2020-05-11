Kaduna Govt says soldiers ‘mistakenly fired church building’

The Kaduna State government has said an Assemblies of God Church which was located in Kabarasha Village in Chikun local government of Kaduna state was destroyed by mistake.

According to the state government, the incident occurred during operations against bandits in Chikun bushes.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the troops firing at the church was a mistake and there was no deliberate intention to hurt the civilians in the building at the time of the operation.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai “directed the Commissioner to assess the situation and present a report so that the damage to the (Kaduna) church can be repaired.”

Kaduna State Government praised the Nigerian military for mounting successful operations against bandits in Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, and Birnin Gwari local government areas and other locations.

The government noted that the Air force operation which occurred on Thursday and Friday was successful.

The Commissioner said that the operation “successfully neutralized many bandits in Chikun local government while working on other targets,’’ adding that the State Government has been briefed.

“During operations against bandits in a nearby location last Thursday, munitions aimed at the criminals partly damaged an Assemblies of God Church building in Kabarasha Village in Chikun local government. No civilian casualty was recorded in the incidence,” he noted.

