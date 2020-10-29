Kaduna Govt lifts curfew in all LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has reviewed curfew hours throughout the 23 LGAs of the state.

From Thursday, October 29, 2020, citizens can move and pursue their lawful business from 6am to 6pm, the government said.

A statement on Wednesday, signed by Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said movement is restricted during the night-time curfew hours of 6pm to 6am.

He said “Government appeals to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals and continue to operate with the security agencies.”

