Kaduna Govt closes 40 Bet9ja shops

The Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has so far shut down 40 bet9ja offices in the last seven days as it continues its clampdown on unregistered gaming offices in the state.

Mr Liye Anthony, Head of Gaming in the agency, who made this known in a chat with newsmen Sunday, added that eight others were also closed within the period.

Anthony said that five King Bet, two Access Bet offices and one office of Derby Lotto were also closed, amounting to 48 offices closed so far within the period.

KADIRS on Sept. 10 commenced shutting down of all gaming companies operating illegally in the state and for withholding taxes.

The head of gaming said that 38 of the gaming offices were closed in Kaduna metropolis, while 10 offices were sealed in Zaria.

He said that the operation would be extended to Kafanchan within the week, adding that the revenue agency was awaiting court injunction to go after other gaming companies.

“The exercise will continue until we seal the about 1,500 gaming offices across the state.

“It is therefore in the best interests of the gaming operators to come to KADIRS and duly register their companies and obtain license to reopen,” Anthony said.

At the commencement of the operation, Dr Zaid Abubakar, Executive Chairman, KADIRS, stated that apart from operating illegally, the gaming companies were owing tax liabilities close to N500 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

