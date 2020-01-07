Kaduna gets new CP

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo announced Monday that Umar Musa Muri has resumed duty as the 38th Commissioner of Police of the command.

Umar took over from CP Ali Janga, whose new area of posting has yet to be revealed.

He said the new CP, a crack detective, until his deployment to the command, served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Procurement Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that, the newly posted Commissioner of Police CP Umar Musa Muri has resumed duty as the 38th Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command.

“CP U.M. Muri hails from Muri in Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State. He holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons), from the prestigious University of Maiduguri Borno State, Barrister at Laws (B.L) 1987 from Nigerian Law School Lagos.

“CP U.M. Muri served briefly as legal adviser with the Nigerian Port authority (NPA) Lagos before starting his illustrious career in the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (CASP) on 3rd March, 1990.”

According to the statement, CP Muri “is a member of several reputable organizations including the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). CP U.M. Muri is happily married with children.”

The statement continued, “CP U.M. Muri served in various capacities in the Force amongst which are; Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State Command 1992-1997, Personal Assistant (PA) to the then sole Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Bukar A. Ali 1999-2002, 2ic IGP Monitoring unit 2002-2008, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) 2008-2009, Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID)FCT Command 2011-2012 as well as ACP and DCP Procurement Unit Force headquarters Abuja between 2015-2018 respectively.

“The CP is an excellent detective with leadership prowess, a disciplinarian and Anti -Corruption champion. He attended numerous courses within and outside the country amongst which are; United Nation Police officers Course (UNPOC) in Sweden 2004, International Police Conference Lyon France in the year 2000, Investigation of Illicit Enrichment Cases Karu Abuja 2008 and several others.

“CP U.M. Muri is a recipient of many commendation for excellent performance which include; Deputy Inspector General of Public Commendation for Diligent and Excellent Supervision in 2012, Deputy Inspector General of Police Commendation for Devotion and adherence to Constitutional Duty and Core Values of the Nigeria Police force, 2015.”