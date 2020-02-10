Kaduna Church Bomber: CAN blasts FG over handling of terrorism

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned that except the Federal Government stopped its lukewarm attitude towards the problem of insecurity in the country more youths would be willing to join the Boko Haram insurgency in the future.

The organisation cited the recent case of a Christian and member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who was said to have refused to be returned home from the hands of his captors after payment of ransom.

In a chat with The Punch, the National Director of CAN (Legal and Public Affairs), Kwamkur Samuel, gave his reaction to the unending controversy surrounding the discovery of a suspected bomb from a guest at Living Faith Church in Kaduna.

Kwamkur wondered why the name of a suspected bomber become a major concern to police and Nigerians more than the crime he attempted to commit.

He said,

“I am not surprise that Nigerians, especially loud mouthed Islamic fundamentalists, are interested in knowing and spreading the faith of the suspect than the crime. Whether the man is Mohammed Sani or Nathaniel Samuel, Nigerians know the religion and tribal groups that are terrorising them particularly the Christians.

“Many Christians have been abducted and converted by Islamic terrorists. Beside, some of us are convinced that if the Nigeria government continue with the careless handling of the security situation in the country, I foresee more youths will be ready and willing to join Boko Haram in the future.

“It is the understanding of most Nigerian youths now know that when you join Boko Haram and you are lucky not to be asked to detonate bombs, one is paid by them handsomely, when you are eventually arrested. The Federal Government will come to your help and provide a rehabilitation platform with the purpose of providing training and resources for you to start up life afresh.

“If you are very lucky the Federal Government will recruit you into the army. With the increasing unemployment level, which youth will not want to dare that?

“For the avoidance of doubt, we have reliable information that the suspect who has been confused about his real name is actually a psychiatric patient and was holding fireworks instead of a bomb. God chose to expose those supporting terrorism in Nigeria by this singular act.

“If you want to know those who are directly or indirectly supporting terrorism in Nigeria, look out for those who are projecting the faith of the suspect on the matter and have not been heard at any point condemning the act of terrorism in most parts of Nigeria.

“You will find that they didn’t sympathise with Christians and the family of those beheaded recently by Boko Haram. Like we have said, it is an act of irresponsibility for any government or Nigerian leader to spend time fighting those lamenting the act of insecurity instead of proffering solution, preaching to the international community against the cry of citizens instead of telling them what they have done and comparing how many people were killed between the former and present régime.

“Let President Buhari take seriously his responsibility of protecting the lives of Nigerians by providing the needed welfare to the security personnel on duty and overhauling the security chiefs.”