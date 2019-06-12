Kadaria Ahmed Condemns Exclusion of South-East from Nigeria’s Leadership

Renowned Nigerian journalist Kadaria Ahmed has lamented the exclusion of the South-east zone of the country from the leadership positions in all the three arms of government.

Kadaria took to Twitter on Tuesday to share her opinion as members of the 9th National Assembly elected the leadership of the legislative arm.

The broadcaster tweeted:

“I know some of our pro Biafra siblings can be provocative but I don’t see how it serves Nigeria to exclude the South East from leadership at the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms of government.”

She therefore opined that the nation needs to include all regions in governance.

“At this time of great division, we are in dire need of inclusion. #GoodGovernance”

Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State emerged Senate President, while Ovie Omo-Agege emerged Deputy.

At the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos emerged Speaker while Ahmed Wase from Plateau emerged as his Deputy unopposed.

With the election, no Igbo person holds any top leadership position in the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government, which many, including ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, have argued negates the Federal Character in the zoning of political offices.