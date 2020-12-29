Kabore begins second term as Burkina Faso President

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso was on Monday inaugurated for the second five-year term after winning the November 22 presidential election.

“I swear before the people of Burkina Faso and on my honor, to preserve, respect, enforce the constitution and laws to do everything possible to ensure justice for all inhabitants of Burkina Faso,” said Mr. Kaboré.

“From this day on and as during your first term, you are the President of Faso, the President of all Burkinabè without exception, as you recalled so well in your statement just after the proclamation of the provisional results of the presidential election by the Independent Electoral Commission,” said the President of the Presidential Council, Kassoum Kambou.

Mr. Kambou reaffirmed that security, health, and welfare are rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“It is therefore up to you, with the government you will put in place, to work to get the Burkinabe out of the current sad pages of our country’s history in terms of security, health, and social life,” he said.

