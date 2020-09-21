Ka3na Jones Dragged for Shading Ozo About Being a ‘Dum-dum

Ka3na Jones has been caught in the cross fire between fans after a tweet she made about her former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo.

Recall that during his interview on stage after his eviction, 27-year-old Ozo had admitted to playing ‘dum-dum’ where his love interest, Nengi was concerned.

Ka3na had taken to Twitter to reiterate what Ozo said, tweeting;

“Ozo Ozo! I am shocked. So this dude knew he has been a DUM DUM”, a tweet that didn’t bode down well with a number of people.

Some fans found the tweet to be in bad taste and proceeded to unleash their anger, dragging the mother of one for filth on the micro blogging app.

