K-Solo is set to welcome baby number 2.

The music producer shared clips of the maternity shoot with his heavily pregnant Cameroonian wife, Matop.

He took to Instagram to share the good news noting that he would normally not subscribe to these type of photos but the Mrs got him to do it.

K-Solo and his wife of six years welcomed their first son, Alexander in 2016.

Check out the photos below.

