K. Michelle, Wale & More: Check Out the Performances at the Soul Train Awards

Last night at the BET Soul Train Awards some of the stars who rocked the stage include Wale, Queen Naija, K. Michelle, Jeremy & More.

See the videos of their performance everyone is now talking about:

Queen @kmichelle is back performing "Rain" at the 2019 #SoulTrainAwards! We STAN 🙌🏾! pic.twitter.com/T9AM8PhBiE — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 18, 2019

.@inglewoodSiR took the #SoulTrainAwards stage for the first time and it certainly won't be the last! Check out his medley of "Hair Down" & "John Redcorn. #SoulTrainAwards. pic.twitter.com/uwD92aYqtZ — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 18, 2019

Our guy @donelljones96 took us back down memory lane with his performance! #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/91Pv91etOJ — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 18, 2019