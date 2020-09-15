Juve’s Pirlo voted sexiest coach in Serie A

Juventus new manager Andrea Pirlo has been voted sexiest coach in Serie A, according to footballitalia.

The survey was held by a dating site in Italy called Joyclub, which created the ranking of Italy’s tastiest top flight tacticians.

Pirlo, 41, hasn’t even overseen his first match yet, but his suave charm and fulsome beard have already won over the ladies with 23 per cent of them voting for him as Serie A’s sexiest coach.

Next up was Cagliari’s Eusebio Di Francesco, who managed 15 per cent and followed by Pippo Inzaghi of Benevento on 14 per cent.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso came in a very respectable fourth with 10.17 per cent, then Paulo Fonseca of Roma on 7.2 per cent.

Antonio Conte only made it into sixth place with 6.36 per cent and Roberto De Zerbi of Sassuolo took seventh on 5.93 per cent.

The survey concluded with Milan’s Stefano Pioli in eighth place.

World Cup winner Pirlo will hope to charm Italy’s top-flight with some sexy football when the league commences this weekend.

