Juve’s Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for 4th time

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks.

Dybala confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted coronavirus after testing positive test for the dreaded disease.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito, Dybala has had a total of four tests in six weeks as a result of his initial diagnosis, with his most recent coming back positive.

The Argentine forward recently spoke out about fighting the disease, and explained how he had been struggling to breathe.

In the same update he claimed he and his girlfriend were feeling much better, but it seems the forward is struggling to shake the illness.

“Luckily [we are] much better, these days we do not have any symptoms,” said Dybala.

“I had stronger symptoms, I got tired very quickly, when I wanted to train, I was short of breath after five minutes. There we noticed that something was not right and through the tests the club did we were told that we were positive.

“From there we had more symptoms, such as cough, tired body and when we slept I felt very cold, but from the club they had told us that we were going to be fine so we had to be calm.”

Dybala was one of three Juve stars to contract the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi were confirmed cases.

His latest test comes as Serie A teams, including Juventus, are scheduled to return to training on Monday, May 4.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

