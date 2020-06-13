Juventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Ronaldo’s missed penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert from the penalty spot but Juventus still qualified for the final of this season’s Coppa Italia after holding 10-man AC Milan to a 0-0 home draw in Friday’s second-leg semi-final.

Juve advanced to the final on the away goals rule after playing 1-1 in the first-leg at the San Siro in February, before football in Italy was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Juventus were awarded a penalty on 16 minutes after consultation with VAR but Ronaldo saw his effort hit the post.

A minute later Milan were reduced to 10 men after Ante Rebic was sent off for a reckless challenge.

The Serie A current leaders will be gunning for a record 14th Coppa Italia title adter last winning the competition in 2018.

They will face the winner of the second semi-final between Inter Milan and Napoli which comes up on Saturday 13 June.

Napoli go into the return fixture on the back of a 1-0 first-leg win at the San Siro back in February after a fine strike by Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

While Napoli will be looking for a first Coppa Italia title since 2014, Inter will hope to qualify for the final and emerge champions for the first time since 2011.

