Juventus on the verge of re-signing Pogba from United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on the verge of re-signing for Serie A champions Juventus.

United signed Pogba from Juventus in 2016 – four years after selling him to them – but the 2018 World Cup winner has failed to deliver on a regular basis since returning to Old Trafford.

And according to French newspaper L’Equipe, Juventus are ‘on the verge’ of re-signing Pogba but are currently scrambling to put finishing touches to a deal.

The French World Cup winner would cost the Old Lady in the region of £72million to complete.

And, as things stand, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot appears to be used as a bargaining chip to reduce the price.

It’s claimed that Rabiot has interest in joining United alongside his mother and agent, Veronique.

The pair are said to be interested in moving to England, with Rabiot struggling at Juventus ever since his arrival on a free transfer from PSG.

