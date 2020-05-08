Juventus, Man United, Arsenal battle for Ndidi

Serie A leaders Juventus have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

According to a report in Calciomercato, Juventus have identified the Nigerian defensive midfielder as the ideal man to bolster their midfield next season.

“The Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi would have ended up in the sights of the Turin leadership. In this season the Nigerian has collected a total of 2224 minutes scoring two goals and one winning assist,” the website stated.

Ndidi has been courted by a handful of top European clubs following another impressive campaign for Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The Juventus link comes after reports that the 23-year-old was on the radar of French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal.

Ndidi who linked up with Leicester City from Belgian outfit KRC Genk in January 2017 is currently valued at €45m.

It remains to be seen Brendan Rodgers would let go of his prized asset.

