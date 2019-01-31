Juventus Knocked out of Italian Cup

Holders Juventus crashed out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 quarter-final spanking by Atalanta.

Max Allegri’s side had been bidding for a fifth consecutive league and Cup double this season, but a Duvan Zapata brace after Timothy Castagne’s opener put the side from Bergamo through to a semi-final meeting with Fiorentina who thrashed Roma 7-1 on an incredible night of cup football.

Juventus, won their first trophy of the season in the Italian Super Cup this month, were heavily favoured to complete a treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League this season after the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But they must now focus on retaining an eighth straight league title, and look to progress in the Champions League where they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Last 16.

